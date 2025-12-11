Ai Holdings Aktie
11.12.2025 17:43:00
Investors Are Piling Into Palantir, but This AI Competitor Might Outperform It in 2026
For three years in a row, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has seen its stock soar by triple-digit percentages. It rose 167% in 2023, 340% in 2024, and has more than doubled so far in 2025. Those gains have come on the back of its strong and accelerating revenue growth, which hit 63% last quarter. The key to the company's success has been its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platform, which U.S. commercial customers have been increasingly adopting. AIP is designed to act as an AI operating system, helping customers apply third-party large language models (LLMs) to more easily solve their real-world problems. It does this first by gathering an organization's data from a variety of sources and then organizing it into an ontology, creating a clean, structured source of data for AI models to use. It then links that data to physical assets and concepts, such as customer orders.AIP is now being used by clients across industries to provide managers with insights and help them solve a wide array of problems. Palantir's revenue growth has accelerated for the past nine quarters as new commercial customers join its roster and established customers expand their spending with the company. However, the stock trades at a high price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of nearly 70 times analysts' 2026 estimates, which could limit its upside from here.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
