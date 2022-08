Investors Aren't Thrilled With This Dividend Aristocrat -- But Here's Why I'm Still Holding On

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Clorox (NYSE: CLX) has increased its dividend annually for 45 consecutive years, making it a Dividend Aristocrat. It has worked through some very difficult periods over that four-and-a-half-decade span, but still managed to reward investors for sticking around.Right now, Clorox is dealing with some difficult headwinds and investors are clearly worried. But management is doing exactly what it said it would, and that's good enough for me.Clorox's dividend yield is around 3.2% today, which is toward the high end of the company's yield range. This suggests that the stock is trading at a historically attractive valuation. However, any conversation about Clorox has to include the fact that shares are down nearly 40% from their mid 2020 highs. Why?Continue reading