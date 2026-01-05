Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
05.01.2026 05:00:00
Investors Believe Overvaluation Is One of the Biggest Risks to the AI Story. Here Are 2 AI Stocks With the Frothiest Valuations.
In The Motley Fool's 2026 AI Investor Outlook Report, 90% of investors surveyed planned to buy or hold artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in 2026. However, in the survey, one of the top concerns from investors regarding AI stocks was valuation.Many leading AI stocks are actually trading at very reasonable valuations, but that's not the case with all of them. Let's look at two AI stocks with the highest price tags.The poster child for AI stocks being overvalued is no doubt Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). The stock trades at a whopping forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 67 times 2025 analyst estimates and 49 times the 2026 consensus. At the height of software-as-a-service (SaaS) valuations, the median enterprise value (EV)-to-sales multiple (EV takes in account a company's net cash or debt) for software stocks was around 20 times in 2021 and 2022, so Palantir has far exceeded those levels.
