:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
28.12.2025 14:08:00
Investors Beware: 2 Nuclear Energy Stocks That May Be Radioactive to Your Portfolio
Nuclear power stocks went on a tear in 2025, with the Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEMKT: URA), for example, rising an incredible 72% year to date, crushing the return of the S&P 500. Much of the credit for this performance goes to President Trump, who signed four executive orders in May promoting American nuclear power as a means of supplying artificial intelligence (AI) data centers with the electricity they need to operate. Of particular note was the president's encouragement of the development of small modular reactors (SMRs), which has helped spur market-beating returns among SMR nuclear startups, including Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) and Oklo (NYSE: OKLO).Of the two, investors clearly favor Oklo stock, which is up more than 247% over the past 12 months, over Nano Nuclear -- which has gained only 15%. Yet once you dig into the numbers, a sneaking suspicion arises: Neither of these stocks may be able to keep their gains for long.
