Investors Could Be Making a Huge Mistake in Selling Verizon's Stock

Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) is a leading telecom company that offers investors an extremely high dividend yield of 7.7%. With its share prices down over 40% in just the past three years, to say that Verizon stock hasn't been a good buy of late is a gross understatement.But that doesn't mean investors should give up on it. Here's why selling the stock right now, at a severely depressed valuation, could be a huge mistake for investors.Verizon reported its second-quarter earnings numbers last week. For the period ending June 30, sales totaled $32.6 billion. While that was a decline of 3.5% from the prior-year period, the company did report positive signs of growth.