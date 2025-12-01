Beyond Meat Aktie

Beyond Meat für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N7XQ / ISIN: US08862E1091

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.12.2025 23:41:11

Investors Flock Back to Beyond Meat -- Is It Hype or Hope?

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) stock just posted another day of explosive gains. The company's share price surged 36% in today's daily session despite the S&P 500 falling 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite declining 0.4%. Despite today's valuation surge, the stock is still down 73% over the last year. While today's rally comes on the heels of some significant sell-offs for the stock, it's impressive and eye-catching nonetheless. Is confidence in a comeback for Beyond Meat building again, or will the passage of time show that today's gains were little more than a hype-driven flash in the pan?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Beyond Meatmehr Nachrichten