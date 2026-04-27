Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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27.04.2026 02:00:00
Investors Hated This Amazon Announcement in February. Now It Looks Genius.
When Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced its fourth-quarter earnings in early February, it shared the usual financial metrics everyone looks for: revenue came in slightly above expectations; earnings per share narrowly missed expectations. Overall, it was a strong earnings report with positive signs from its important cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services (AWS).But investors punished the stock for one clear reason: Management announced plans to spend a whopping $200 billion on capital expenditures (capex) this year. That's an increase of more than 50% year over year and more than any other company.Management expressed high levels of confidence that the step up in investments would yield excellent long-term returns. "This isn't some sort of quixotic top-line grab, you know. We have confidence that these investments will yield strong returns on invested capital," CFO Brian Olsavsky told investors. But they weren't buying it. The stock fell.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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