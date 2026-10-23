Investors Just Got Bad News From the Federal Reserve. Here's What History Says Comes Next.

Up to this point, the market seems to be getting more comfortable with the idea of higher interest rates. The Fed has thus far only hiked rates one time, but the futures market is currently pricing in three more quarter-point increases by mid-2027.

Throughout 2026, the bond market has been volatile, but long-term yields are starting to stabilize, and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) remains near all-time highs thanks to artificial intelligence (AI)-fueled earnings growth.

Interest rate increases, however, take a while to filter down through the economy. A single quarter-point hike won't be a game changer, and it could take months for its financial impact to be fully felt. The biggest risk is that the Fed keeps increasing rates and keeps them higher for longer.

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