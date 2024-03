Investors Love Costco Stock. But Its Smaller Rival Is a Better Buy Right Now.

Investors love warehouse chain Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), and for good reason. This well-managed business consistently keeps its prices low for its members in spite of inflationary headwinds. And for its efforts, it's rewarded with loyalty from its members and high-margin recurring revenue from its membership fees.This consistent source of profits allows Costco's management to reward shareholders on a regular basis. One of its preferred methods is paying a growing dividend. It's paid and increased its dividend for 19 straight years, and I expect this streak to continue for decades to come.But if there's one knock on Costco stock, it's its valuation -- the stock is expensive. At 50 times trailing earnings right now , Costco shares trade at almost a 50% premium to the 10-year average for their valuation, as the chart below shows.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel