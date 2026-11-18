The S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) is one of the most popular stock market indexes in the world. Roughly $16 trillion is invested globally in index funds and ETFs tracking the S&P 500. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO) alone has $1.7 trillion in assets.

Charlie Munger, the longtime business partner of Warren Buffett, once claimed that "95% of people have no chance of beating the S&P 500 Index." But I'm not sure that advice is true in today's market. And there's one glaring reason why.

Most investors believe that the S&P 500 is a diversified basket of stocks that captures the valuation of the entire U.S. economy spanning a broad range of industries and sectors. That's true, but only up to a point.

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