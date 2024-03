Investors Love The Trade Desk Stock, But 1 Little-Known Advertising Stock Is a Far Better Bargain to Buy Now

One of the biggest trends available to investors today is the shift from traditional advertising to digital advertising. The shift has been happening for years now , but it still has plenty of runway.According to data from Statista, the global digital-ad market is expected to grow almost 9% this year with nearly 7% compound annual growth thereafter through 2028. That would put the market size at close to $1 trillion.Advertising for connected TV (CTV) is one of the hotter growth trends inside of digital advertising. According to third-party research group GroupM, CTV advertising spending is expected to grow at over a 10% compound annual rate from 2023 through 2028.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel