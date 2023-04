Investors May Not Have Seen the Worst of Tesla Stock. Here's Why.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2023 has not been the best year for serial entrepreneur Elon Musk. Just months after acquiring social media platform Twitter for $44 billion, Musk recently admitted that the company is worth less than half of what he paid for it. On top of that, his electric vehicle (EV) company, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), has instituted a number of price reductions in an effort to entice buyers. While demand for its vehicles is generally high, consumers are scaling back discretionary spend as fears of recession rise and high inflation lingers.The company just reported earnings for the first quarter of 2023. The stock has sold off by 12%, but investors may not have seen the worst.Continue reading