Investors Might Be Overlooking 1 Crucial Factor That Could Bring Massive Gains to Palantir Stock

Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) surged much higher following its earnings announcement for the third quarter. Its current product lineup led to respectable, but not massive, gains in revenue.But the third quarter was the first full period that its artificial intelligence platform (AIP) was available to its customers, and one factor could potentially bring massive gains to the software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock over time.The one thing investors need to remember about Palantir is its ability to drive impressive productivity gains for its customers through AIP.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel