Toyota Motor Aktie
WKN: 853510 / ISIN: JP3633400001
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16.04.2026 18:15:00
Investors Owe Toyota a Big Apology -- and It Might Be Time to Buy the Stock
Early this decade, Toyota (NYSE: TM) dared to be different. While just about every automaker was touting multi-billion-dollar investments in electric vehicles (EVs) and paying minimal attention to hybrid options, Toyota stood its ground. The Japanese automaker believed a slower, more logical hybrid focus initially was the optimal path, especially given that many markets would be slower to mass-adopt EVs than, say, China.Toyota took intense criticism from investors who said it was too slow to adopt EVs, analysts who said it would trail rivals, and environmentalists who claimed it wasn't doing enough to reduce emissions. Today, these critics might just owe Toyota a big apology.The Toyota bZ. Image source: Toyota.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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