17.02.2022 17:10:16
Investors Put Roblox in Time-Out Following Earnings
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock price plunged Tuesday in after-hours trading following its fourth-quarter and 2021 earnings announcement. The California-based gaming company fell short on its revenue and earnings estimates, leading to massive selling. That comes despite it also posting considerable growth.Because it continues to post rising revenue and user numbers, investors should not assume it's game over for Roblox. However, following a massive sell-off, investors might wonder if the future of Roblox stock looks as bright as the future of the company. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
