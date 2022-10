Investors Should Be Careful With AGNC Investment. Here's Why

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the worst-performing sectors this year is the one associated with mortgages. Mortgage originators saw major declines in origination volumes as rising interest rates removed the consumer's incentive to refinance. Mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) have also been beaten down this year as interest rates have increased.Investors looking at the sky-high dividend yields on mortgage REITs should be careful. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading