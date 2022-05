Investors Should Be Excited About Etsy's 103 Million Users

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Although Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) only increased gross merchandise sales and revenue 3.5% and 5.2%, respectively, in Q1 2022 compared to the prior-year period, the online marketplace for special and creative goods is still finding ways to attract more users onto its platform. The business finished the latest quarter with 7.7 million active sellers and 95.1 million active buyers, both of which were up from the year-ago period. The fact that Etsy continues to grow its user base, especially after the gains made during the depths of the pandemic, is a positive sign for shareholders. With the e-commerce stock down 64% in 2022, investors might want to seriously consider buying shares today. Continue reading