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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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16.06.2026 14:45:00
Investors Should Brace for a SpaceX IPO Reality Check
The much-anticipated SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) initial public offering has taken place, marking the biggest IPO in history and giving many retail investors their first chance to invest in one of three major U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) start-ups likely to publicly list their stock this year.The excitement is understandable -- SpaceX raised more capital than all the IPOs in 2025 put together. It's also promising orbiting data centers, space tourism, and cargo transport to Mars.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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