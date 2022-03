Investors Should Keep Calm, Carry On, and Hold These 2 Stocks for Safety

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Geopolitical events can have far-reaching effects. Even if they don't have a direct impact on a business, they can result in higher commodity prices and disrupt supply chains. The ripple effect is what can make globalization both a blessing and a curse for businesses.The good news for investors is that there are ways to hedge against these factors and minimize risk, and that includes focusing on large, U.S.-based businesses that aren't overly dependent on international markets. Two stocks that fit this criterion include UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading