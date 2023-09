Investors Should Look at This AI Stock as a Lesson and Warning

Fintech company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) has been a roller coaster ride for investors since its Dec. 2020 initial public offering (IPO), and some would even call that description an understatement.First, the stock seemed to do no wrong, surging more than 1,200% from its first day closing price in just 10 months. Then, a slice of humble pie was served up, and the stock plunged over 95% in the following year. Fast forward to 2023, and the stock was up close to 460% through Aug. 1. Then, in true "you never know what'll happen" fashion, Upstart's stock was sliced in half in just eight days.Needless to say, it's been quite unpredictable.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel