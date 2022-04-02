Investors Should Not Overlook This 1 Vital Metric for Chewy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chewy's (NYSE: CHWY) fourth quarter was an overall disappointment. Once a significant tailwind, the coronavirus pandemic has become a headwind for the pet retailer. Supply-chain disruptions, labor shortages, and rising inflation hurt profit margins. Meanwhile, economic reopening is dampening customer acquisition as folks have more options on where they can spend money. However, there is one bright spot in Chewy's Q4 report that investors should not overlook.