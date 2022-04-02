|
02.04.2022 16:00:00
Investors Should Not Overlook This 1 Vital Metric for Chewy
Chewy's (NYSE: CHWY) fourth quarter was an overall disappointment. Once a significant tailwind, the coronavirus pandemic has become a headwind for the pet retailer. Supply-chain disruptions, labor shortages, and rising inflation hurt profit margins. Meanwhile, economic reopening is dampening customer acquisition as folks have more options on where they can spend money. However, there is one bright spot in Chewy's Q4 report that investors should not overlook. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
