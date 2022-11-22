|
22.11.2022 22:50:12
Investors should watch inflation and regulatory impact amid Grab’s cost cuts
THE market appeared to take comfort last week in the cost-cutting undertaken by on-demand transport and delivery provider Grab, but has since turned bearish. Investors could be pricing in some coming headwinds: the impact of inflation and the potential costs from new regulations for gig workers in Singapore and beyond.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!