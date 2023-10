Investors Should Watch This 1 Troubling Trend for Roblox

Some investors have theories about why Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock can go up in value. These are called investment theses. A thesis for Roblox stock might go something like this: Roblox is a video game platform that was primarily used by children under 13 years old. But increasingly, people older than 13 years old are using the platform for more than just games -- the platform is being used for immersive digital experiences. By greatly increasing the platform's use cases and by expanding the user base, Roblox has a great opportunity to grow its high-margin revenue.If any of this investment thesis with Roblox resonates with you, then here's one trend you need to look at, because it calls the whole thing into question.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel