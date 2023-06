Investors Take Note: 2 Companies Using AI to Disrupt the Fashion Industry

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The conversation surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) has exploded with the launch of Chat GPT, but companies have been using AI technology for years to disrupt almost every industry. Investors are highly focused on companies like Nvidia and Microsoft, which are creating the technology behind AI, but it would be a mistake to ignore the companies that are using AI to revolutionize how people live their lives.Consider Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) and Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV), which are each using AI in different ways to disrupt fashion.Stitch Fix offers a differentiated shopping experience with its AI-powered stylist model. Its core business involves having clients go through several rounds of choosing clothing that matches their personal style, and then it uses its machine learning to generate personal style recommendations. Clients get a "fix," or selection of customized products, sent to them at chosen intervals, and they can choose to keep any or all of the products or return them.Continue reading