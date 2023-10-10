|
10.10.2023 11:50:00
Investors Take Note: Amazon Could Have an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Game-Changer on the Way
Jeff Bezos wrote to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders in 1997, "This is Day 1 for the Internet, and, if we execute well, for Amazon.com." Twenty-six years and more than $1.3 trillion in additional market cap later, it's fair to say that the company executed well. The "Day 1" mindset has permeated Amazon's culture ever since. Amazon's goal is to always think like a start-up and to continually innovate no matter how big it grows. Bezos wrote in 2016 that it's important to "embrace powerful trends quickly." He added, "We're in the middle of an obvious one right now: machine learning and artificial intelligence." You could even say that it's still Day 1 for artificial intelligence (AI) and -- if it executes well -- for Amazon. There's at least one big reason to think the company will be able to be as successful with AI as it has been with the internet. Investors take note: Amazon could have an AI game-changer on the way.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!