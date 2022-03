Investors Unplugged From Volta Today; Is Now a Good Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

An electric vehicle charging specialist, Volta (NYSE: VLTA) is a growth stock that's experiencing some growing pains today. After learning that major changes are coming to the company's management team, investors are clicking the sell button.As Volta set a new all-time low today, investors looking to gain exposure to an electric vehicle charging stock are likely asking themselves if now is an ideal time to pick up Volta's stock at a more attractive price than where it was at last week.Switching their focus from the company's upcoming change to its management structure to its financials, investors will find that there is another yellow flag which suggests that Volta may not be driving in the right direction. Through the nine-month period ending Sept. 30, 2021, Volta reported revenue of $20.2 million -- an 82% increase over that which it reported during the same period in 2020. For a growth company like Volta, this is undoubtedly an encouraging sign, suggesting that the company is executing its plan to expand its charging station offerings.Continue reading