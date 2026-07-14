SK hynix Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070
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14.07.2026 13:00:00
Investors Wanted $7 Billion More of SK Hynix Than It Offered
When SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) brought its record-breaking share sale to Wall Street last week, the striking part wasn't just the $26.5 billion it raised -- it was how much more money was left standing at the door. A trio of marquee investment firms signaled they wanted to buy up to $7 billion of the stock, and the deal as a whole drew orders more than seven times the shares available.For a memory-chip maker that most American investors couldn't easily buy until a few days ago, that is a stunning show of appetite.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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