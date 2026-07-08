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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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08.07.2026 13:28:00
Investors Who Get In on SpaceX Now Could See Their Money Multiply for 1 Reason
When SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) was preparing for its IPO, Morningstar analysts warned investors that the best buying opportunity may not occur immediately."We value SpaceX at $63 per share, a 53% discount to the upcoming IPO price," the firm stressed. "Our valuation is the result of mathematics more than skepticism, reflecting a wide range of possible outcomes for the company's financial future." Ultimately, Morningstar suggested that investors pass on buying into the IPO.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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