Invesco Aktie
WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088
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24.04.2026 13:15:00
Investors Will Soon Have Two New Alternatives to Invesco QQQ
The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is an extremely popular exchange-traded fund. It was launched in early 1999 and tracks the Nasdaq-100 index, representing the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange.QQQ offers investors exposure to a wide variety of tech stocks, including the entire artificial intelligence (AI) value chain, from semiconductors to software and cloud computing companies. And it's highly diversified, with only three stocks -- Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft -- exceeding more than 5% of the fund's assets. It also contains some tech-adjacent consumer discretionary stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Invesco Ltd
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23.04.26
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16.04.26
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13.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Invesco öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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09.04.26
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06.04.26
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06.04.26
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06.04.26
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