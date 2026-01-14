NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
14.01.2026 10:10:00
Investors Worried About Palantir's Valuation Last Year. Is it a Buy Now in 2026?
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has offered just about everything growth investors are looking for in recent years. The tech company has delivered double-digit revenue growth -- and reached profitability and even increased it. Importantly, Palantir has spoken of great demand, particularly among commercial customers, and these customers may lead a new wave of growth over the coming years.All of this spurred investors to pile into the stock, and as a result, it soared 2,400% over three years. But amid all of these positive points lies a negative one. This momentum helped push Palantir stock to sky-high valuation levels. Investors and analysts have worried about this, considering the levels unsustainable.Though valuation remains high, it's fallen nearly 40% from a peak in November. Is Palantir a buy now in 2026? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!