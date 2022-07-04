Invibes Advertising NV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Invibes Advertising continues its international expansion with the opening of two offices in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).



London, July 4, 2022 - Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, announces the opening of two new offices in Warsaw, Poland and Prague, Czech Republic.

Following the opening of 6 countries in 2021 (Belgium, the Netherlands, the Nordic countries, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates), INVIBES ADVERTISING is continuing its strong international expansion by establishing itself in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

Ewelina Kluz has been appointed Country Director of Invibes CEE and will head the Warsaw office in Poland. Ewelina has over 14 years experience in the field of public relations and media. Prior to joining Invibes Advertising, she was Sales Team Manager for 8 years at Burda - one of the leading German media groups, where she oversaw the Lifestyle and Luxury segments for Poland. Before that time, Ewelina worked as a PR consultant for brands in the retail, fashion, and beauty sectors.

Petr Mares is appointed as the Commercial Director of the Prague office in the Czech Republic. Petr has over 14 years of experience in marketing, media, and technology. Prior to joining Invibes Advertising, he held the position of Media Strategist & Trading Director for Visibility Digital the independent digital marketing agency. Previously, Petr worked as a Business Development Director at Adexpres part of the Dentsu communications group before was Business Director at H1.cz leading performance marketing agency, part of GroupM.

Ewelina Kluz, Country Director of Invibes CEE, says: "I am very excited to join Invibes Advertising in this pivotal role, and very much looking forward to building out and working with the teams in Central and Eastern Europe - I firmly believe we are one of the key players that will revolutionise the future of advertising."

Petr Mares, Commercial Director for the Czech Republic, added: "I am very excited to join Invibes Advertising and to be part of its international development. I strongly believe that Invibes will very soon be the global top-of-mind advertising technology.

Nicolas Pollet and Kris Vlaemynck, co-founders of Invibes Advertising, add: "We are delighted to welcome both Ewelina and Petr to the team. Central and Eastern Europe is a market with great potential where we have strong ambitions. Its launch is part of the ambitious growth roadmap announced earlier this year. Ewelina's and Petr's strong experience and expertise in the media sector will be key to accelerating our development throughout the region.

About Invibes Advertising

Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising. Its innovative solutions are based on an in-feed format, integrated into media content.

Invibes is inspired by social media advertising and develops its own technology to help brands better communicate with consumers. Its technology is optimised for delivery on a closed network of media groups, including Bertelsmann, Hearst, Unify, Groupe Marie Claire, Axel Springer, and many others. Clients include major brands such as Mercedes, Samsung, Levis, and IBM.

Founded in 2011, Invibes Advertising is a listed company on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker: ALINV - ISIN: BE0974299316). Visit www.invibes.com for more information.

