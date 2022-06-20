Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
20.06.2022 17:40:02

Invibes Advertising NV: 2022/2023 financial agenda.

Invibes Advertising NV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Invibes Advertising NV: 2022/2023 financial agenda.

20.06.2022 / 17:40

 

Press release

 

 

2022/2023 financial agenda

 

 

London, 20th June 2022 - Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, today announces its financial agenda for 2022/2023:

 

  • July 20, 2022: 2022 half-year revenue
  • September 7, 2022: 2022 half-year results
  • October 19, 2022: 2022 Q3 revenue
  • January 25, 2023: 2022 full-year revenue
  • March 28, 2023: 2022 full-year results

 

All publications are disclosed after the close of trading.

 

 

About Invibes Advertising

Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising. Its innovative solutions are based on an in-feed format, integrated into media content.

Invibes is inspired by social media advertising and develops its own technology to help brands better communicate with consumers. Its technology is optimised for delivery on a closed network of media groups, including Bertelsmann, Hearst, Unify, Groupe Marie Claire, Axel Springer, and many others. Clients include major brands such as Mercedes, Samsung, Levis, and IBM.

Founded in 2011, INVIBES ADVERTISING is a listed company on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker: ALINV - ISIN: BE0974299316). Visit www.invibes.com for more information.

 

Find our latest press releases on:

https://www.invibes.com/uk/en/investors.html

 

Follow live the latest news from Invibes Advertising:

LinkedIn @Invibes Advertising Twitter @Invibes_adv

 

 

Financial & Corporate Contacts:

 

Audrey Mela, VP Investor Relations

audrey.mela@invibes.com 

Additional features:

File: Invibes Advertising : 2022/2023 financial agenda

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Invibes Advertising NV
Reigerstraat 8
9000 Gent
Belgium
E-mail: audrey.mela@invibes.com
ISIN: BE0974299316
Listed: Paris
EQS News ID: 1379673

 
End of News EQS News Service

1379673  20.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1379673&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V. 19,05 0,00% INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erneuter Stabilisierungsversuch: ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Feiertag an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt können zu Wochenbeginn in Grün aus der Sitzung gehen. Die US-Börsen bleiben aufgrund eines Feiertags geschlossen. Die asiatischen Börsen entwickelten sich am Montag unterschiedlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen