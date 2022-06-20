Invibes Advertising NV: 2022/2023 financial agenda.

Invibes Advertising NV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

London, 20th June 2022 - Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, today announces its financial agenda for 2022/2023:

July 20, 2022: 2022 half-year revenue

September 7, 2022: 2022 half-year results

October 19, 2022: 2022 Q3 revenue

January 25, 2023: 2022 full-year revenue

March 28, 2023: 2022 full-year results

All publications are disclosed after the close of trading.

About Invibes Advertising

Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising. Its innovative solutions are based on an in-feed format, integrated into media content.

Invibes is inspired by social media advertising and develops its own technology to help brands better communicate with consumers. Its technology is optimised for delivery on a closed network of media groups, including Bertelsmann, Hearst, Unify, Groupe Marie Claire, Axel Springer, and many others. Clients include major brands such as Mercedes, Samsung, Levis, and IBM.

Founded in 2011, INVIBES ADVERTISING is a listed company on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker: ALINV - ISIN: BE0974299316). Visit www.invibes.com for more information.

