20.06.2022 17:45:03
Invibes Advertising NV: 2022/2023 financial agenda.
Invibes Advertising NV
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
2022/2023 financial agenda
London, 20th June 2022 - Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, today announces its financial agenda for 2022/2023:
All publications are disclosed after the close of trading.
About Invibes Advertising
Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising. Its innovative solutions are based on an in-feed format, integrated into media content.
Invibes is inspired by social media advertising and develops its own technology to help brands better communicate with consumers. Its technology is optimised for delivery on a closed network of media groups, including Bertelsmann, Hearst, Unify, Groupe Marie Claire, Axel Springer, and many others. Clients include major brands such as Mercedes, Samsung, Levis, and IBM.
Founded in 2011, INVIBES ADVERTISING is a listed company on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker: ALINV - ISIN: BE0974299316). Visit www.invibes.com for more information.
Find our latest press releases on:
https://www.invibes.com/uk/en/investors.html
Follow live the latest news from Invibes Advertising:
LinkedIn @Invibes Advertising Twitter @Invibes_adv
Financial & Corporate Contacts:
Audrey Mela, VP Investor Relations
audrey.mela@invibes.com
