19.04.2023 17:45:10
Invibes Advertising NV: 2023/2024 financial agenda.
Invibes Advertising NV
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Press release
2023/2024 financial agenda
London, 19 April 2023 Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, today announces its financial agenda for 2023/2024:
All publications are disclosed after the close of trading.
About Invibes Advertising Invibes Advertising (Invibes) is an international technology company specialising in digital advertising innovation.
Founded on the philosophy that advertising efficiency comes from being truly innovative and naturally engaging to users, Invibes has developed an integrated technology platform for brands to reach consumers through impactful in-feed advertising.
Invibes delivers advertising that creates positive attention by harnessing the power of big data, innovative in-feed formats, wide reach and extensive intelligence services.
Pioneering the way in sustainable advertising, Invibes also offers a unique solution to offset campaign emissions through its Carbon-Neutral label.
In order to partner with some of the greatest brands in the world, like Amazon, Bacardi, Dell, IKEA and Toyota, we rely on even greater people. At Invibes we strive to maintain an energetic, open environment that fosters a culture of ideation, growth and #GoodVibes, that shines straight through to our clients.
Want to hear more about Invibes? Visit: www.invibes.com
Invibes Advertising is listed on the Euronext Stock Exchange (Ticker: ALINV ISIN: BE0974299316)
Read our latest press releases at: https://www.invibes.com/investors.html
Follow the latest news about INVIBES ADVERTISING on: LinkedIn @Invibes AdvertisingTwitter @Invibes_adv
Financial & Corporate Contacts:
Kris Vlaemynck, co-CEO
kris.vlaemynck@invibes.com
Additional features:
File: Invibes Advertising : financial agenda
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Invibes Advertising NV
|Reigerstraat 8
|9000 Gent
|Belgium
|E-mail:
|audrey.mela@invibes.com
|ISIN:
|BE0974299316
|Listed:
|Paris
|EQS News ID:
|1612047
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1612047 19.04.2023 CET/CEST
