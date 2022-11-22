Invibes Advertising NV: Invibes Advertising announces ambitious sustainability targets

Invibes Advertising NV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Press release

Invibes Advertising announces ambitious

sustainability targets

London, 22 November 2022 Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, publishes the results of an assessment of its energy performance and announces a set of ambitious sustainability targets for the coming years.

In order to contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from the advertising sector, Invibes Advertising has launched an internal programme to assess and improve its energy performance, notably the impact of its digital ad campaigns.

Invibes Advertisings virtuous energy mix

The most significant part of the Groups energy consumption is related to its outsourced servers. They are housed by two main service providers that represent 99% of its servers average load. One of them is operating on 100% green electricity and the other one on 78% renewable energy.

In addition, Invibes Advertising runs some of its applications using carbon neutral cloud services.

Impact of Invibes Advertisings campaigns

The Company made an assessment[i] of the average carbon footprint of its advertising campaigns in September 2022:

The first step was to calculate the carbon footprint of Invibes Advertisings technology platform for each ad impression, using the energy consumption of the Companys servers, the type of energy used by the service providers housing those servers, and the number of ad impressions they powered in September 2022.

The second step was to estimate the carbon footprint of an ad impression on the end-user side, based on the number of ad impressions for each type of device used to view our ads in September 2022, statistical data about energy consumption of devices used, as well as information about the carbon footprint of electricity in the country where end-users are located.

Finally, we estimated the energy consumption and carbon footprint of the network between our servers and the end-user, based on data about the energy intensity of the internet in kWh/GB, as well as the carbon footprint of electricity in the countries where end-users are viewing our ads.

This overall calculation resulted in an average energy consumption of 0.22kWh per 1,000 ad impressions in September 2022, corresponding to an average of 26.1 grams CO2 emissions per 1,000 ad impressions. In comparison, an average Display campaign has been estimated to emit 15% more CO2 (30 grams CO2 per 1,000 ad impressions[ii]).

To a large extent, the lower carbon footprint of Invibes campaigns results from the fully integrated nature of its technology platform that allows for efficient processes, as well as the low carbon footprint of the Companys servers. In addition, Invibes Advertisings smart targeting allows its campaigns to achieve great effectiveness with an optimised number of impressions, thus further minimising their carbon impact.

Benefits of technological independence

Invibes Advertisings proprietary technology platform has been designed with process optimisation in mind, improving technical performance, reducing associated costs, and bringing benefits in terms of energy efficiency.

As it has full control over its technology platform, Invibes Advertising is able to constantly evolve and improve. A large part of the Companys R&D effort aims to achieve higher efficiency to ensure scalability, which also has advantages in terms of energy consumption.

Invibes Advertisings ambitious sustainability targets

In line with its core value of always innovating in all aspects of its activity, Invibes Advertising has launched several initiatives to lower the carbon footprint of its campaigns:

Actions to reduce the carbon footprint of processes directly within Invibes control, by decreasing the platforms energy consumption and prioritising green sources of electricity.

Actions to reduce its campaigns energy consumption outside Invibes realm, at the network and end-user level, bearing in mind that the carbon footprint of the electricity used there is not within the Companys control.

The Company has defined a series of goals it aims to achieve:

Half-yearly tracking and publication of the carbon footprint of Invibes ad campaigns.

99% green energy for outsourced servers by the end of 2023.

10% annual reduction of the energy consumption associated with Invibes ad campaigns for the next 3 years.

This will allow Invibes Advertising to deliver Excellence to its clients in the ever more important aspect of reducing their advertising activities carbon impact.

