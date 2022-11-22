|
22.11.2022 17:45:06
Invibes Advertising NV: Invibes Advertising announces ambitious sustainability targets
|
Invibes Advertising NV
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press release
Invibes Advertising announces ambitious
London, 22 November 2022 Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, publishes the results of an assessment of its energy performance and announces a set of ambitious sustainability targets for the coming years.
In order to contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from the advertising sector, Invibes Advertising has launched an internal programme to assess and improve its energy performance, notably the impact of its digital ad campaigns.
Invibes Advertisings virtuous energy mix
The most significant part of the Groups energy consumption is related to its outsourced servers. They are housed by two main service providers that represent 99% of its servers average load. One of them is operating on 100% green electricity and the other one on 78% renewable energy.
In addition, Invibes Advertising runs some of its applications using carbon neutral cloud services.
Impact of Invibes Advertisings campaigns
The Company made an assessment[i] of the average carbon footprint of its advertising campaigns in September 2022:
This overall calculation resulted in an average energy consumption of 0.22kWh per 1,000 ad impressions in September 2022, corresponding to an average of 26.1 grams CO2 emissions per 1,000 ad impressions. In comparison, an average Display campaign has been estimated to emit 15% more CO2 (30 grams CO2 per 1,000 ad impressions[ii]).
To a large extent, the lower carbon footprint of Invibes campaigns results from the fully integrated nature of its technology platform that allows for efficient processes, as well as the low carbon footprint of the Companys servers. In addition, Invibes Advertisings smart targeting allows its campaigns to achieve great effectiveness with an optimised number of impressions, thus further minimising their carbon impact.
Benefits of technological independence
Invibes Advertisings proprietary technology platform has been designed with process optimisation in mind, improving technical performance, reducing associated costs, and bringing benefits in terms of energy efficiency.
As it has full control over its technology platform, Invibes Advertising is able to constantly evolve and improve. A large part of the Companys R&D effort aims to achieve higher efficiency to ensure scalability, which also has advantages in terms of energy consumption.
Invibes Advertisings ambitious sustainability targets
In line with its core value of always innovating in all aspects of its activity, Invibes Advertising has launched several initiatives to lower the carbon footprint of its campaigns:
The Company has defined a series of goals it aims to achieve:
This will allow Invibes Advertising to deliver Excellence to its clients in the ever more important aspect of reducing their advertising activities carbon impact.
About Invibes Advertising
Invibes Advertising is an international technology company specializing in digital advertising innovation. Founded in 2011 by co-CEOs Kris Vlaemynck and Nicolas Pollet, Invibes Advertising has developed an integrated technology platform designed to strengthen the relationship between brands and consumers through in-feed ads.
At Invibes Advertising we believe in the power of connections.
In order to partner with some of the greatest brands in the world, like Amazon, Bacardi, Volkswagen, Dell, IKEA and Toyota, we rely on even greater people to share our innovations with the world. Along with our unwavering belief in technological potential, more fundamentally, we believe in the potential of our people. At Invibes Advertising we actively strive to maintain an energetic, open environment that fosters a culture of ideation, growth and #GoodVibes, that shines straight through to our clients.
Want to hear more about Invibes Advertising? Visit: www.invibes.com
Invibes Advertising is listed on the Euronext Stock Exchange (Ticker: ALINV ISIN: BE0974299316)
For our latest press releases, go to:
https://www.invibes.com/uk/en/investors.html
Keep up with all the latest news on Invibes Advertising:
LinkedIn @Invibes AdvertisingTwitter @Invibes_adv
Financial & Corporate Contacts:
Kris Vlaemynck, co-CEO
kris.vlaemynck@invibes.com
Audrey Mela, VP Investor Relations
audrey.mela@invibes.com
[i] The methodology used is presented in more detail in the following document:
https://www.invibes.com/documents/2022%2011%2014%20-%20PR%20-%20Invibes%20Advertising%20EN.pdf
[ii] The Carbon Footprint of Media Campaigns, March 2022, fifty-five
Additional features:
File: 2022 11 22 - PR - Invibes Advertising EN
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Invibes Advertising NV
|Reigerstraat 8
|9000 Gent
|Belgium
|E-mail:
|audrey.mela@invibes.com
|ISIN:
|BE0974299316
|Listed:
|Paris
|EQS News ID:
|1493995
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1493995 22.11.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!