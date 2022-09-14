Invicti Security Appoints Frank Catucci as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Security Research

AppSec expert will lead the Invicti research team and drive vision for application security advancement.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security™ today announced Frank Catucci has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Security Research. Catucci brings more than 20 years of experience in global application security and will help Invicti scale and advance AppSec effectiveness for its 3,600+ customers. His broad expertise in designing scalable application security-specific architectures and partnering with engineering and product teams will help Invicti continue innovating for the needs of today's cybersecurity practitioners.

Most recently, Catucci was the Head of Application and Product Security at Data Robot. Before this role, he was the Sr. Director of Application Security and DevSecOps and Security Researcher at Gartner, and the Director of Application Security for Qualys. Catucci was a past OWASP Chapter President and a regular contributor to the OWASP bug bounty initiatives. He also conducts his own security research and speaks at information security conferences and events worldwide.

"Frank's years of application security experience are invaluable for our business," said Invicti CEO Michael George. "We are advancing the AppSec industry everyday and welcome his vision to propel the industry forward and meet the ever-increasing need for meaningful research, education, training, and insight on all the latest threats and emerging trends."

"After more than 20 years, companies are still struggling to develop AppSec programs and solutions that are scalable and efficient," said Catucci. "Invicti is the best in DAST and already does a great job of accurately detecting and identifying the web application and API vulnerabilities, with deep intelligence, that matter most to our customers."

This announcement comes on the heels of continued growth for the organization. Last month, Invicti was placed on the Inc. 5000 list for Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. .

