INVISIO receives first order from the Swedish Police worth SEK 19 million

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO has received a first order for communication and hearing protection systems from the Swedish Police. The order value for INVISIO is SEK 19 million and deliveries are planned for before the end of the year.

"This is a substantial investment to strengthen the police's ability to communicate in noisy environments while protecting our colleagues' hearing. It is our intention to make this solution available to as many police officers as possible who are at risk of exposure to high noise levels," says Per Olov Olsson, Assignment Leader at the Swedish Police.

"It is very gratifying to be part of the greatest initiative ever to safeguard police officers' hearing and improve their ability to communicate in challenging sound environments," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

INVISIO estimates that the framework agreements cover thousands of police officers and that their potential value is between SEK 50 and 70 million. The agreements run for two years with an option for the Police to extend them by another two years. The framework agreements do not guarantee any volumes, but call-off will be as needed.

The agreements with the Swedish Police refer to the Police Authority, Police training (Police Academies), Swedish Security Service and the Swedish Economic Crime Authority.

