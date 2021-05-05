INVISIO receives order for SEK 40 million from existing US customer

STOCKHOLM, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO has received an order worth SEK 40 million from an existing customer in the US Department of Defense. The order is for advanced communication and hearing protection systems. Delivery will be within six months.

"We are proud that INVISIO will deliver the company's advanced communication system to units of the US Department of Defense. Our systems are world-leading in their field and this order further strengthens our position," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

The INVISIO system offers improved communication capacities in noisy environments at the same time as the solution protects the users' hearing, which gives operational and tactical advantages, along with improved situational awareness.

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and integration. INVISIO's solutions are marketed under the two brands INVISIO and Racal Acoustics. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Thailand and via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com.

