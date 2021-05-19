INVISIO unveils the future of mission critical communications

STOCKHOLM, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO today announces a new platform and generation of tactical communication control units – the INVISIO V-Series Gen II. Combined with INVISIO headsets, the platform sets a new standard for audio performance and hearing protection within the defense and public safety markets for years to come.

INVISIO has a long track record of providing industry-leading solutions to the most demanding elite units in the world. The recipe for this is developing cutting-edge technologies and building on the experience of the users in field. Fueled by a range of new innovations and designed for defense and public safety professionals on critical missions, the INVISIO V-Series Gen II sets the bar for market-leading audio performance and hearing protection.

The new capabilities include audio that automatically adapts to the surrounding noise levels, digital signal processing techniques to filter out all unwanted noise, and increased speech intelligibility. The removal of any constant radio noise when audio transmission is idle, and the smooth transition from noisy to quieter environments is also part of the new offering. Apart from improving communication and safety, all these new capabilities help to eliminate fatigue caused by noise.

The INVISIO Gen II platform brings several new, unique features to the tactical communication market:

Mission adaptive

Received audio volume automatically adapts to surrounding noise level for secure, uninterrupted intelligibility and seamless communication.

INVISIO Audio™

Unparalleled audio performance excluding all unwanted noise.

Market-leading hearing protection

Increased protection levels and option of double hearing protection with hear through at a market-leading 42 dB SNR / 34 dB NNR attenuation.

Flexible and intuitive

Limitless configurations, making Gen II suitable for all scenarios, and VOX functionality and voice prompts for intuitive operations.

A combination of the INVISIO X5 in-the-ear headset, the INVISIO T7 over-the-ear headset and the V60 Gen II control unit constitutes the market leading double hearing protection solution for extremely noisy environments.

Apart from the capabilities available now, it is the long-term prospects and opportunities that excite: "This is not just incremental improvements of an existing product range. This is a new platform for tactical communication systems and a paradigm shift from hardware to software", INVISIO's SVP of R&D Jan Larsen explains.

"This will have a huge impact for our customers moving forward as the level of flexibility is exponentially different. We have taken a big leap forward in applying new technologies, digital signaling processing techniques and software that will enable more custom and agile configurations opportunities in the future."

The concept of customized and unlimited configurations is also well aligned with the integration capabilities already realized today by the INVISIO patented IntelliCable® concept, an intelligent chip embedded in INVISIO cables to auto-detect and upgrade all types of comms devices and their settings.

Not least of all, the Gen II control unit builds on the strong legacy of the current V-Series: Designed and optimized to meet or exceed the rigorous 810G military standard, they are submersible down to 20 meters and are extremely lightweight and rugged.

INVISIO's SVP of Sales, Carsten Aagesen, concludes: "We are very excited to announce the V-Series Gen II as the platform providing the future of audio performance and hearing protection today"

