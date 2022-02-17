Invisors Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisors is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the 2nd year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Invisors. This year, 95% of employees said it's a great place to work – 40 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Invisors is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"Invisors is honored to have been certified as a Great Place to Work by our employees for the second year running," said Travis Brody, Partner at Invisors. "Having grown by nearly 100 team members since last year, when we first received this recognition, this year is all the more special. This reassures leadership that we are not only continuing to seek and recruit the right additions, but that we are also successfully continuing to nurture the team members who have stuck by us. We are so grateful to have them!"

Over the past year Invisors has continued to grow it's business and shared that growth with our employees directly by creating several new hire opportunities and internal growth opportunities. In an effort to continue to cultivate a positive employee experience and in the midst of a worker population that is more empowered than ever, Invisors has used its organizational core values as a compass to navigate important decisions. We put these core values to the test and believe that these results prove that we are still on the path for each: Authentic, Resilient, Empowered, and Team-Focused. While our boutique consultancy grows to nearly 250 teammates, Invisors culture and commitment to our values has never been stronger.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com or our Great Place to Work® certification profile.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

