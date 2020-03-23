Invitae and Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Expand Access to No-Charge Genetic Testing in the U.S. and Canada

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company today announced its partnership with the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) to offer sponsored, no-charge genetic testing to patients through the Detect Muscular Dystrophy program in MDA's care center network, a network of clinics at more than 150 of the nation's top healthcare institutions.

Research has shown no-charge testing programs help increase utilization of genetic testing, which can shorten the time to diagnosis by as much as two years in some conditions. Accurate diagnoses enable clinicians to focus on providing disease-specific care sooner, helping reduce costs and improve outcomes.

"Muscular dystrophy consists of many disorders with overlapping symptoms that often make diagnosis more challenging. Genetic testing can help accelerate diagnosis and treatment of conditions such as Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy or Becker Muscular Dystrophy which enables clinicians to begin identifying treatment options sooner," said Lynn O'Connor Vos, President and CEO of Muscular Dystrophy Association. "By bringing this program to our care centers, we can make it easier for patients to get tested, moving them one step closer to the care they need."

Muscular dystrophy refers to a group of disorders characterized by progressive muscle weakness and loss of muscle tissue. Muscular dystrophies affect 1 out of every 4,000 to 5,000 people with varying severity and presentation, often affecting skeletal muscle and ambulation, and in some forms involving cardiac, respiratory, swallowing muscles or other organs and tissues. Genetic testing has been proven to shorten the time to diagnosis and prevent misdiagnosis. Accurate and early identification of affected individuals allows for improved clinical outcomes.

In addition to genetic testing, the Detect Muscular Dystrophy program offers post-test genetic counseling to help patients understand test results and make more informed decisions about their health and follow-up care. Detect Muscular Dystrophy also offers genetic testing to family members of patients with genetic variants associated with disease to better understand their own disease risks.

"Genetic testing can expedite making an accurate diagnosis, facilitate earlier interventions, allow genetic counseling of family members, and support clinical research into muscular dystrophies, including Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophies, and also many other forms of muscular dystrophy," said Robert Nussbaum, M.D., chief medical officer of Invitae. "We're proud to work with MDA to increase access to early genetic testing among patients suspected of having muscular dystrophy. Their network of care centers offers patients expert care and easier access to genetic testing to inform that care."

Additional details, terms and conditions of the programs can be found at Detect Muscular Dystrophy ( www.invitae.com/DetectMD ). For more information on partnering with Invitae, visit www.invitae.com/biopharma .

Invitae sponsored testing programs are designed to increase access to genetic testing, particularly in conditions where earlier testing can improve diagnosis and treatment yet testing remains underutilized. Patients enroll in Invitae's sponsored testing programs through their clinician. Learn more at www.invitae.com/sponsored-testing.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Since 1950, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people affected by muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's Neuromuscular ObserVational Research (MOVR) data hub gathers longitudinal clinical data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate therapy development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best in class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions, and our national resource center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. Each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. For more information visit mda.org.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company, whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the benefits of genetic testing and information; and the design and benefits of the company's sponsored testing and Detect programs. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the company's history of losses; the company's ability to compete; the company's failure to manage growth effectively; the company's need to scale its infrastructure in advance of demand for its tests and to increase demand for its tests; the company's ability to use rapidly changing genetic data to interpret test results accurately and consistently; security breaches, loss of data and other disruptions; laws and regulations applicable to the company's business; and the other risks set forth in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Invitae Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

