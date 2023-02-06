06.02.2023 17:45:56

Invitation

OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Annual Results
Invitation

06.02.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST

February 6, 2023
Investor Relations
Tel. +41 58 360 98 50
ir@oerlikon.com

Ladies and Gentlemen,

 

We cordially invite you to join us at our Analysts & Investors Conference where Executive Chairman, Michael Suess and Chief Financial Officer, Philipp Mueller, will provide you with an update on the 2022 results and 2023 outlook. The conference, including the Q&A session, will be held in English.

 

 

Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Time: 13:00 14:00 Conference
14:00 15:00 Coffee with management
Venue: Zunfthaus zur Saffran, Limmatquai 54, 8001, Zürich

 

 

Please register here for the event at your earliest convenience (not required for the webcast).

Kindly note that the last day to register is Friday, February 17, 2023.

 

Live Webcast

To join the Analysts & Investors Conference webcast online, please click here.

 

For the Q&A session, please dial in over phone using one of these numbers:

Switzerland/Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00
United Kingdom +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
United States +1 631 570 56 13
Other international numbers Please click here

 

We look forward to having you join us in-person or virtually at the conference.

 

Kind regards, 

Stephan Gick Peter Dickson
Head of Investor Relations Senior Manager Investor Relations

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: OC Oerlikon
Churerstrasse 120
CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 360 96 96
Fax: +41 58 360 91 96
E-mail: info@oerlikon.com
Internet: www.oerlikon.com
ISIN: CH0000816824
Valor: 863037
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1552933

 
End of News EQS News Service

1552933  06.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1552933&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu OC Oerlikon Corporation AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu OC Oerlikon Corporation AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG 10,72 0,00% OC Oerlikon Corporation AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen überwiegend in Grün
An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag überwiegend aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen