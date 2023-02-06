|
06.02.2023 17:45:56
Invitation
|
OC Oerlikon
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
February 6, 2023
Ladies and Gentlemen,
We cordially invite you to join us at our Analysts & Investors Conference where Executive Chairman, Michael Suess and Chief Financial Officer, Philipp Mueller, will provide you with an update on the 2022 results and 2023 outlook. The conference, including the Q&A session, will be held in English.
Please register here for the event at your earliest convenience (not required for the webcast).
Kindly note that the last day to register is Friday, February 17, 2023.
Live Webcast
To join the Analysts & Investors Conference webcast online, please click here.
For the Q&A session, please dial in over phone using one of these numbers:
We look forward to having you join us in-person or virtually at the conference.
Kind regards,
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OC Oerlikon
|Churerstrasse 120
|CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 360 96 96
|Fax:
|+41 58 360 91 96
|E-mail:
|info@oerlikon.com
|Internet:
|www.oerlikon.com
|ISIN:
|CH0000816824
|Valor:
|863037
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1552933
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1552933 06.02.2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|OC Oerlikon Corporation AG
|10,72
|0,00%
