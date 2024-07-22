22.07.2024 07:00:00

Invitation – Ascom Half-Year Results Conference 2024

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We cordially invite you to the online Half-Year Results Conference 2024 of Ascom Holding AG.

There are two ways to participate in our conference:

  • A conference call will be set up where analysts and media representatives can ask questions after the presentation.

  • In addition, a live audio webcast with synchronized presentation slides including Q&A will be available. 

Date: Tuesday 6 August 2024

Starting Time: 10:00 a.m. CET

Dial In: Link Conference Call

Webcast: Link Live Audio Webcast

Note: If you have any questions, please dial into the conference call just before the end of the webcast. To ask questions, press *14. An operator will greet you and invite you to ask your questions.


Ascom will publish the press release, the presentation, and the Half-Year Report 2024 on August 6, 2024, at 06:30 a.m. CEST on www.ascom.com/investors/reports&presentations.

Best regards,

Daniel Lack
Senior VP Legal & Communications/IR

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ascommehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ascommehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ascom 11,34 -2,58% Ascom

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Biden zieht Kandidatur zurück: ATX vorbörslich höher -- DAX vor Börsenstart im Plus -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zum Wochenauftakt leichte Gewinne verbuchen. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentieren sich zum Wochenstart uneinig.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen