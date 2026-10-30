Invitation Homes Aktie

Invitation Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DK5V / ISIN: US46187W1071

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30.10.2026 13:41:11

Invitation Homes: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 29, 2026, Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) announced that core funds from operations, a metric measuring real estate operating performance, grew 2.4% year over year to $0.48 per share. Management is funding large share repurchases with proceeds from selling individual homes at retail values. This capital recycling strategy boosts long-term shareholder value when public market valuations lag physical property values. Three takeaways from the call highlight this setup.

Invitation Homes sells vacant properties in the open market to individual buyers at full retail prices. It then uses those cash proceeds to buy back its own shares at a substantial discount to property net asset value.

Elevated mortgage rates make buying a single-family home far more expensive than leasing one in the company's Sun Belt markets. That monthly cost gap keeps resident turnover low and supports steady rent growth on renewals.

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Invitation Homes Inc Registered Shs 26,56 -0,30% Invitation Homes Inc Registered Shs

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