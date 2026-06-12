Invitation Homes Declares Q3 Dividend Of $0.30/Shr

(RTTNews) - Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH), a single-family home leasing and management company, on Friday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend

The dividend is of $0.30 per share for the third quarter of 2026.

The dividend will be paid on or before July 17 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 25.

On Friday, Invitation Homes is 0.03% lesser at $29.44 on the New York Stock Exchange.