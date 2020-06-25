STOCKHOLM, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its second quarter results on Thursday, 16 July 2020 at approximately 11.30 CEST.

A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 13.00 CEST.

The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Stefan Widing, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: +46 (0) 8 566 426 92

UK: +44 (0) 333 300 92 63

US: +1 833 249 84 05

From about 12.30 CEST presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik

For further information, contact : Anna Vilogorac, Investor Relations, phone: +46-70-616-50-19 or Martin Blomgren, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46-70-577-0549.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/invitation---presentation-of-sandvik-s-report-of-the-second-quarter-2020,c3141877

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3141877/1269730.pdf Invitation - presentation of Sandvik's report of the second quarter 2020

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation---presentation-of-sandviks-report-of-the-second-quarter-2020-301083611.html

SOURCE Sandvik