03.08.2022 12:07:14

Invitation: Straumann Group 2022 half-year financial results webcast

Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
03.08.2022 / 12:07

Date: Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Time: 10:30 11:30 a.m. CEST

 

Straumann will publish its 2022 half-year financial results on Tuesday,
16 August 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. CEST through the usual channels.

The live audio webcast is aimed at investors, financial analysts and journalists. The Groups Top Management will review the performance and answer participants questions. The presentation and Q&A session will be in English.

The webcast can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast and a recording will be available afterwards.

If you intend to ask a question during the Q&A, we kindly ask you to pre-register for the conference call through this link. We also recommend that you download the presentation file in advance using the direct link in the media release on www.straumann-group.com before joining the conference call.

 

With kind regards
Straumann Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Straumann Holding AG
Peter Merian-Weg 12
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41619651239
Fax: +41 61 965 11 06
E-mail: jana.erdmann@straumann.com
Internet: www.straumann-group.com
ISIN: CH1175448666
Valor: 914326
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1412621

 
End of News EQS News Service

1412621  03.08.2022 

