Invitation: Straumann Group 2022 half-year financial results webcast

Date: Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Time: 10:30 11:30 a.m. CEST

Straumann will publish its 2022 half-year financial results on Tuesday,

16 August 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. CEST through the usual channels.

The live audio webcast is aimed at investors, financial analysts and journalists. The Groups Top Management will review the performance and answer participants questions. The presentation and Q&A session will be in English.

The webcast can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast and a recording will be available afterwards.

If you intend to ask a question during the Q&A, we kindly ask you to pre-register for the conference call through this link. We also recommend that you download the presentation file in advance using the direct link in the media release on www.straumann-group.com before joining the conference call.

With kind regards

Straumann Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations