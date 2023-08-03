03.08.2023 11:26:38

Invitation: Straumann Group 2023 half-year results webcast

Date: Tuesday, August 15th, 2023

Time: 10:30 11:30 a.m. CEST

 

Straumann Group will publish its 2023 half-year results on Tuesday, August 15th, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m. CEST through the usual channels.

The live audio webcast is aimed at investors, financial analysts and journalists. The Groups top management will review the performance and answer participants questions. The presentation and Q&A session will be held in English.

The webcast can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast and a recording will be available afterwards.

If you intend to ask a question during the Q&A, we kindly ask you to pre-register for the conference call through this link. We also recommend that you download the presentation file in advance using the direct link in the media release on www.straumann-group.com before joining the conference call.

 

