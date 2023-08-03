|
03.08.2023 11:26:38
Invitation: Straumann Group 2023 half-year results webcast
|
Straumann Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Miscellaneous
Date: Tuesday, August 15th, 2023
Time: 10:30 11:30 a.m. CEST
Straumann Group will publish its 2023 half-year results on Tuesday, August 15th, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m. CEST through the usual channels.
The live audio webcast is aimed at investors, financial analysts and journalists. The Groups top management will review the performance and answer participants questions. The presentation and Q&A session will be held in English.
The webcast can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast and a recording will be available afterwards.
If you intend to ask a question during the Q&A, we kindly ask you to pre-register for the conference call through this link. We also recommend that you download the presentation file in advance using the direct link in the media release on www.straumann-group.com before joining the conference call.
With kind regards
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Straumann Holding AG
|Peter Merian-Weg 12
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41619651239
|Fax:
|+41 61 965 11 06
|E-mail:
|jana.erdmann@straumann.com
|Internet:
|www.straumann-group.com
|ISIN:
|CH1175448666
|Valor:
|914326
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1695451
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1695451 03.08.2023 CET/CEST
