Invitation to a Special Shareholders’ Meeting

Ghent, BELGIUM, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS) (the "Company” or "Biotalys”), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrols for sustainable crop protection, has the honor to invite its shareholders, holders of subscription rights and all other persons entitled to participate in its shareholders’ meetings, to a special shareholders’ meeting that will be held on Friday 29 March 2024, 15.00 CET at the Company’s headquarters.

Shareholders can also exercise their voting rights by mail or by written proxy. Furthermore, the Company recommends its securities holders to exercise their right to ask questions about the agenda items for the shareholders' meeting in writing in advance of the meeting. More information about voting by mail or by written proxy and exercising the right to ask questions can be found in the convening notice.

In order to be admitted to the shareholders’ meeting, the holders of securities issued by the Company must comply with Article 7:134 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations and the Company’s Articles of Association and meet the requirements outlined in the convening notice. The convening notice and other documents relating to the shareholders’ meeting can be found on the Company’s website.

Toon Musschoot, Head of Investor Relations and Communications

T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00

E: IR@biotalys.com



About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for the protection of crops and food and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and has been listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

