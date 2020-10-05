Invitation to Alfa Laval's third-quarter conference call

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval will release third-quarter earnings on October 22nd at 07:30 CET. The telephone conference will start at 10:00 CET.

To join the telephone conference - hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO Tom Erixon and CFO Jan Allde - sign up in advance via the link below. Once registered, you will receive a phone number, a participant pin, and a conference pin. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the event.

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/2183237

You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on www.alfalaval.com/investors.

If you want to listen to the replay, call +44 (0)3333 0097 85, conference ID 2183237. The recording will be available until October 24th. After that, you can go to www.alfalaval.com/investors to watch and listen to an on-demand version of the webcast.

Contacts:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Beata Ardhe

Phone: +46 46 36 65 26

Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26

